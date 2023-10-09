John Legend opened up recently about his ever-expanding household and marriage with Chrissy Teigen. And from the looks of it, he's got a legendary family.

The music icon's family has gotten more prominent over the past year. He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed two additions in January, and Legend discussed the household in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura.

Legend revealed that having more kids equals having “more love.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Expanding Household

When he shed details of what's happened, Legend said, “Well, you know, it was two to three and then quickly three to four. And I think the biggest adjustment was, you know, the older kids getting used to having babies around.”

Legend and Teigen are the proud parents to 7-year-old daughter Luna, 5-year-old son Miles, and their baby Esti, who was welcomed last January. Additionally, they just announced that their son, Wren, arrived via surrogate last June.

Legend also touched on how Luna and Miles have “adjusted quite well” to the newly expanded family. He shared, “They're such good older siblings, and we have a lot of fun.” Legend added, “It's just more love and joy in the house, honestly.”

Along with the growing family, Teigen and Legend recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. They decided to enjoy it where it all started, which is Lake Cuomo, Italy. It was there on September 14, 2013, that they got married.

Four kids, music, and events keep them busy, and time will tell if this growing family will have even more new arrivals making a legendary appearance soon.