Chrissy Teigan and John Legend have a lot to celebrate! The married couple confirmed the birth of their fourth child, a son, on Wednesday, June 28. Their new son named Wren Alexander Stephens was born on Monday, June 19. Teigan welcomed her son to the world with a tribute post to Instagram, per People.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” Chrissy Teigan said, speaking of their “most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate,” whom Teigen was pregnant alongside for a time. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Five months ago, the famous parents welcomed baby Esti. For the birth of her daughter, she had a cesarean section. Speaking on the surgery, she told People, “I was kind of excited because I'm like, ‘Yeah, I've done the vaginal thing twice. Let's try this,' ” she said of her previous births. “I really love surgery.”

“I like that I've seen both experiences,” said Teigen, who shares her children with husband John Legend.

“The incision is a lot, and you never know how your stomach's going to come together,” she said. “I think your organs are on the table for a second, but that, to me, is so cool. I was taking pictures above the seat. I have the craziest pictures of the cord and everything.