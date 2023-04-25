John Stamos recently dropped a bombshell on his friend Josh Peck’s podcast, Good Guys. During his time on Full House, he got Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from their debut acting gig, per TMZ. According to Stamos, he made the call to cut the twins out of the pilot episode during filming, where his character, Uncle Jesse, and Dave Coulier’s Joey had to care for baby Michelle.

The scene in question, where the two guys take care of the little one while knowing nothing about parenthood, is a fan favorite and is often cited as one of the funniest moments from the show. However, Stamos revealed that the because of Mary Kate and Ashley’s crying, it made the scene feel impossible. Stamos said that “they wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

John Stamos said that he was told the other twin wouldn’t cry when they were swapped out between takes, but it wasn’t any better. In the podcast, Stamos recalled the incident, “Get rid of them.” Frustrated with the situation, Stamos made the call that it just wasn’t going to work, and the Olsen twins were replaced by two other babies. Of course, their firing only lasted a few days, and the Olsen twins went on to become an integral part of the show, sticking around for the next eight seasons.

When Josh Peck asked the actor if the parent’s of Mary Kate and Ashely or the twins themselves knew about the firing and who caused it, Stamos replied, “They do now.”