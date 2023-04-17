Yeah, I’m thinking he’s back (atop the franchise’s box office chart). While the box office is currently being run by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has broken records and is set to hit $700 million today, John Wick: Chapter 4 has been one of 2023’s biggest success stories as well, as the latest outing has made franchise history after another great weekend.

Following a third-place finish and grossing $7,925,000 (-45.2%) in its fourth weekend, Chapter 4 has now grossed $160,112,705 domestically and a franchise-best $349,712,705 globally. Chapter 4 is still second to Chapter 3 — Parabellum in domestic gross, as the latter currently sits at $171,015,687, but after a few more weekends, Chapter 4 should be able to unseat it given the way it has already legged out in a month.

The John Wick franchise had humble beginnings, as the first installment opened to $14,4 million in 2014 and would finish its theatrical run with $86 million worldwide. Each installment would continue this upward trajectory, as Chapter 2 opened with $30.4 million and legged out to $171.5 million before Chapter 3 took it to new heights with a $56.8 million opening and $328.3 million total. Chapter 4 continued that once again and brought the possibility of a fifth chapter to the (high) table once again. Given the ending of Chapter 4, it’s going to be interesting to see how they can continue this story. But then again, we’re in the era of comic book movies using the multiverse, so anything is possible.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The world of John Wick is continuously being built out, as Ana de Armas is set to lead the spin-off film Ballerina (alongside Keanu Reeves) and The Continental series will premiere on Peacock this fall.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently in theaters.