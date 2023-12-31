Let's hope the right movie comes along soon for this famed composer.

Composer John Williams may compose more scores for films even though he stated in the past he was retiring.

The famed composer who is responsible for scores of music for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Jaws, and numerous other movies stated to The Times that if a good project came his way, he's open to anything, Deadline reports.

John Williams is open to composing music for the right film

“If a film came along that I was greatly interested in, with a schedule that I could cope with, then I wouldn't want to rule anything out,” the 91-year-old musician said. “Everything is possible. All is before us. Only our limitations are holding us back. Or, to put it more simply: I like to keep an open mind.”

He also said, “I don't care much for grand pronunciamentos, statements that are firm and finished and surrounded by closed doors. If I made one without putting it in context then I withdraw it.”

This isn't the first time he's announced he's open to working more.

Entertianment Weekly reported that back in January he reversed course after saying he was retring after creating music for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. At a special event, he revealed his decision.

“I'll stick around for awhile,” Williams said. “I can't retire from music. A day without music is a mistake.”

He's particular of the works he's done, and mused about his connection with film in the latest interview.

“Film requires you to adapt your style to every project that comes along: Home Alone can't be in the same idiom as Saving Private Ryan or Jurassic Park, but perhaps we all have many parts to our characters,” he said. “Somewhere in all my film scores there must be some kind of ‘me.' But I laeave that to others to identify.”

It's great to hear John Williams is open to new musical endevours in film and is putting off retirement, for now.