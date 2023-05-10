Pretty soon, Johnny Depp will be making his big screen return in Jeanne du Barry — the opening film of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. After that, the actor has lined up his next directorial feature — his first in a quarter-century — that will star Hollywood legend, Al Pacino.

Deadline broke the news that Depp’s forthcoming directorial effort, Modi, has cast Riccardo Scamarcio, Pierre Niney, and the aforementioned Pacino.

Modi is a biopic of Amedeo Modigliani — an Italian artist — and is based on a play by Dennis McIntyre. It will take place over the course of 48 during Modigliani’s time in Paris in 1916. Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski have adapted the play for the film and production is reportedly set to begin this fall in Budapest. The film will be shopped at the Cannes Film Festival by The Veterans.

Johnny Depp has been absent from the big screen since 2020’s Minamata. The Depp v. Heard trial dominated the news over the past few years and resulted in Depp losing some gigs like the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Modi will mark Depp and Pacino’s third collaboration. The duo starred in the crime film Donnie Brasco together in 1997 and Depp would also have an uncredited cameo in Jack and Jill (one of the worst films ever that still spawned an iconic moment).

Al Pacino is slowly picking up more projects. The icon was recently in American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (if you haven’t heard of it, that means you’re lucky enough to have not seen it) and House of Gucci — a relic of a different age and the type of over-the-top film we need more of. He also reprised his role of Meyer Offerman in the second season of Hunters for Prime Video earlier this year.