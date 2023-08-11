Johnny Manziel made waves once again after being featured in the Netflix documentary Untold: Johnny Football. The documentary gave a glimpse to the public on how Manziel turned from a promising Heisman Trophy winner and college star into a big-time failure in professional football.

But while Manziel has made several mistakes in his life that caused him to live below expectations, it seems like he's lucky enough to have someone who can embrace his past and love him unconditionally. For this piece, let's get to know more about Johnny Manziel's girlfriend Kenzie Werner.

Johnny Manziel's girlfriend Kenzie Werner

Kenzie Werner was born on March 13, 1997, in Houston. Unfortunately, Werner has yet to disclose more information about herself.

Kenzie Werner's career as a microblading artist

However, we do know that Werner is a microblading artist. In fact, she launched the brand Brows by Kenzie. Brows by Kenzie has currently amassed 556 followers on Instagram.

Brows by Kenzie is also available on Facebook. They're also based in Beauty Lab River Oaks in Houston. In addition to this, Brows by Kenzie has also earned a Bloodborne License.

Kenzie Werner and Bottled Blonde

In Werner's Instagram account, she mentioned Bottled Blonde in her Instagram account. Apparently, the microblading artist also works in Bottled Blonde's Houston branch. Bottled Blonde is a nightlife destination that offers pizza and beer.

Kenzie Werner as a social media personality

Werner has carved out a solid following on social media. Werner posts content focused on lifestyle, travel, and lip-sync videos. In fact, it can be seen that, during her free time, Werner is usually taking a dip or surfing at the beach, partying with her friends, and traveling around the world.

Werner's Instagram account currently has over 49.5K followers. On the other hand, Werner collected 3,957 followers on Twitter.

However, among her social media platforms, Werner gained a lot of popularity from TikTok. The microblading artist earned over 150.6K followers and 1.1 million likes in her TikTok account. One of her Tiktok videos went viral after it accumulated over 1.4 million views.

Kenzie Werner dating Johnny Manziel

Little to no details are known about how Manziel and Werner met. But based on Showbiz Cheatsheet, Manziel and Werner became Instagram official in 2022.

In fact, it seems like Manziel and Werner are having a good time together. The couple often spends their time together by playing arcade or taking wacky photos at Dave & Buster's. Furthermore, TMZ also reported that the couple has spent time on the beach together as well as clubbing in night clubs in South Beach. This comes after the couple's relationship developed during their time together in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Furthermore, Werner has also been supportive of her boyfriend. The former Aggies standout was featured on Netflix's documentary UNTOLD: Johnny Football. According to The Spun, Werner posted on her Instagram story, “#1 show on Netflix” with a scene from the documentary.

Hacked Instagram account accusing Manziel of domestic violence

In April 2023, explicit images of injuries and a claim that Manziel inflicted domestic abuse on Werner were posted on the social media personality's Instagram story.

TMZ described the photos “The post showed four pictures of Werner with various injuries on her face and her body. In one, she had bruises on her breast. In another, she had blood near her nose. The others showed markings around her eyes.”

Furthermore, the story also had a caption “this is from johnny manziel”.

However, she cleared the air to the public after claiming that Werner's Instagram was hacked.

According to People, Werner posted in her account “was hacked last night. just got my account back. Please disregard what was posted. It isn't as it seems.”

Werner's representative Tyler Terry further confirmed the Tiktok star's hacked claims. Terry reaffirmed that she suffered a freak accident while working for Bottled Blonde, particularly when a 3-liter bottle of champagne fell on Werner. Although this certainly concerned fans from the football world, fortunately, it isn't another case of domestic violence for the controversial former NFL player.

Johnny Manziel's past romantic relationships

In the past, while still playing for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL, Manziel dated Colleen Crowley, which resulted in controversy after the former was accused of assault and domestic violence. This also led to Manziel's controversial exit from the league.

Years later, Manziel was married to model and actress Breana Tesi, who starred in Selling Sunset. However, the couple's marriage only lasted for a year. Tesi claimed Manziel was cheating, which is enough reason to divorce the polarizing Heisman Trophy winner.

Although Manziel hasn't had much luck on the field and in his past romantic relationships, fortunately, it seems like he's on the right direction this time around. All seems to be going well with Werner and Manziel. In fact, Manziel and Werner seem to be going strong together.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Johnny Manziel's girlfriend Kenzie Werner.