Johnny Manziel was exonerated by his girlfriend Kenzie Werner days after she posted an Instagram Story revealing alleged domestic violence against the ex-NFL quarterback — as she said it was due to hackers, per TMZ Sports.

The IG Story was posted around midnight on Tuesday night, showing graphic images of Werner with “various injuries on her face and her body…In one, she had bruises on her breast. In another, she had blood near her nose. The others showed markings around her eyes,” wrote TMZ Sports on Thursday.

Werner confirmed that the Heisman Trophy winner did not abuse her, and her social media accounts were hacked this week. The caption on the post read, “this is from johnny manziel,” and also featured a link to Manziel’s Instagram page, per TMZ.

The story was taken down just minutes later.

A representative for Werner told TMZ that the photos were not related to Manziel or their relationship in any way, and was adamant that the former Cleveland Browns QB never abused her.

Werner authored a post of her own on Wednesday afternoon, saying she had nothing to do with the post: “was hacked last night. just got my account back. please disregard what was posted. it isn’t as it seems.”

Werner’s rep also mentioned that the graphic injuries shown in the picture were the result of an accident at work, when a three-liter bottle of champagne fell on her, per TMZ, and not from domestic violence.

Johnny Manziel and Kenzie Werner have been dating since early 2022, and were recently photographed on a vacation in Miami. TMZ Sports also reports that the two were together in Arizona in the hour prior to Tuesday night’s post.