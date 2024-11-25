The Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith University wrapped up a historic season without a postseason bid to the Division II playoffs, but Johnson C. Smith's 8-2 campaign is still regarded as one of the best in school history.

The team, which led the CIAA in both passing and receiving yards, had its best start since 1969, when they won the CIAA championship. Although they finished strong, JCSU missed out on playoff contention following back-to-back losses in the final month of the season.

Third-year head coach Maurice Flowers was named CIAA Coach of the Year after leading the Golden Bulls to an 8-0 start. Flowers helped guide a defense that allowed 17 or fewer points in nine of the team’s 10 games. JCSU spent the final month of the regular season ranked in the region before being edged out of postseason play.

Last year he coached the team to a 7-4 record overall and 6-2 in conference play. Flowers would guide Johnson C. Smith to the Florida Beach Bowl, marking the school's first bowl appearance in over a decade.

A total of 12 Johnson C. Smith players earned All-CIAA honors. Among those selected for First-Team All-CIAA were offensive lineman Kyle Estep, wide receiver Brevin Caldwell, quarterback Darius Ocean, defensive lineman Lamone Hill Jr., linebacker Benari Black, and defensive back Shamar Baker.

Second-Team All-CIAA honorees included offensive linemen Jamari Mason and Joshua Beatty, kick returner Ja’qun Wilkins, linebacker Jack Smith, and defensive backs Ja’qun Wilkins and Shamar Baker. Defensive end Kevin Haynes Jr. earned a spot on the CIAA’s All-Rookie Team.

Black, who led one of the top defenses in the conference, was named CIAA Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the season with 113 tackles, the most in the conference, and was the only player to record double-digit tackles. Black also added three sacks and three pass break-ups, while earning a CIAA Linebacker of the Week honor during the season.

Looking ahead to the offseason, Flowers is eager to build on the success that Johnson C. Smith achieved this year. In a previous interview with HBCU Gameday, Flowers emphasized the quality of talent in the Carolina region.

“We’re in a recruiting hotbed. Charlotte, North Carolina, and South Carolina across the border are among the best recruiting areas in the Southeast,” Flowers said. “Why wouldn’t you want to be in Charlotte, North Carolina, and get a degree from Johnson C. Smith University?”

Flowers, who usually doesn't do media interviews, often sat with WBTV Dedrick Russell for their “driving with Dedrick” segment where he spoke about what his teams goals was going into the season and how it felt when it ended.

“You never want to lose a game,” he said. “You play to win but it goes back to what we set as our goals since training camp. Our goals were to never have an undefeated season – our goal was to put ourselves into a position to go to the CIAA championship – to be ranked in the top 25 – to compete and win the CIAA Championship and then have the opportunity to go to the Division 2 playoffs and to beat your rival.”

“Make each day the best day,” Flowers said. “You can’t get too high with your highs or too low with your lows cause what you know about life is you want to live to the fullest – but there are going to be some obstacles – not what you do with life – but how do you respond to the obstacles to still have a positive and productive life.”