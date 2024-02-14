Among her other duties, Denisha Hendricks will also serve as a member on the University President's Executive Cabinet.

Johnson C. Smith University is set to hire Dr. Denisha Hendricks as their new athletic director. She will also serve as a visiting associate professor of sport management. This is Hendricks' second opportunity to work at Johnson C. Smith. In the past, she was an assistant athletic director, senior woman administrator, assistant professor, and interim department chair.

As the athletic director, Hendricks has a whole host of responsibilities to carry out for the university. She reports directly to Johnson C. Smith's president, Valerie Kinloch. According to the university's announcement, Hendricks will focus on “planning, administering, and directing intercollegiate athletic activities for the University's NCAA DII athletics program; developing, managing, coordinating, supervising our intercollegiate athletics program; assuring that all programs, coaches, staff, and student-athletes comply with the policies, rules, and regulations of the University, the NCAA, and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).”

Her appointment is effective May 1, 2024.

Currently, she is the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Selma, AL, where she oversees recreational programs in the city and raises funds. Hendricks has also served at Keene State as a Special Assistant to the Vice President for Student Affairs; the Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics at Chicago State; Director of Athletics and Assistant Professor and Kentucky State; and Dean of Students at Livingstone College.