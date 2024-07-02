JoJo Siwa isn't holding back her thoughts about hecklers.

Over the weekend, the singer performed at Trixie Mattel's Pride Disco show at New York City's Central Park. PEOPLE reports that some attendees were booing, which didn't sit well with the pop star.

A video posted on X captured the wild moment.

“Who the living f—k just booed me?” she shouts to the audience as some of the backup dancers are seen giving the middle finger. “Where the f—k did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?”

The Karma singer then holds a sign from a fan and lets the booers know what she thinks.

“Respectfully…f—k you!” she yells as her middle finger then gets whipped out.

The audience seemed to be with her, as many cheers were heard. She was even handed a bouquet on stage. “Aww. This is sweet,” she proclaims as she stuffs a rose down her shorts by the crotch.

“F–k the booers, someone just chucked a bra at me,” she added.

Several fans started yelling, “JoJo! JoJo! JoJo!” in support of her, which made the singer smile.

The star known for her bows has recently set records with concertgoers, so the booers are few and far between. It seems like she's doing rather well—especially for her age. Siwa just turned 21 last May, and she celebrated at Disney World. She posted scenes of the day on her TikTok account.

JoJo's wild leap into adulthood

JoJo has been transitioning from a performer for kids into a rebrand for adults.

Her creepy “new look” debuted at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. As reported by Business Insider, she arrived in a bejeweled bodysuit that resembled something Gene Simmons from Kiss might wear. She also wore black face paint, looking nothing like the pink, poppy young lady we were all used to.

“Child stars often build a brand around their youthful persona,” David Olusegun, a media researcher, said. “When they attempt to transition, this can create a disconnect between their established identity and their new, adult self. This shift can confuse the audience, leading to a struggle to maintain old fans while attracting new ones.”

“Conversely, it can be challenging to appeal to an older demographic that did not follow their earlier career,” Olusegun added. “Child stars may find themselves typecast into specific roles or genres, making it difficult for the industry and audience to see them in a new light.”

Siwa's fame was sparked on the reality show Dance Moms. From there, she became a sensation on YouTube, gaining over 12 million subscribers.

Will this new “f—k you” attitude pay off for JoJo as she moves forward? Judging by her audience, she might be on to something. After all, she may have some hecklers, but she's also getting bras thrown at her on stage.