In a recent post, Jon Bernthal may have teased his return as The Punisher.
Games Radar reports that those familiar with the MCU believe he hinted at this due to a post featuring bears. Many think he'll be a main character in the new Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.
So, who are these bears, and what exactly did he post?
Jon Bernthal's Punisher post on Instagram
Bernthal posted a photo on Instagram of an apparent book cover showing a mama bear holding a baby bear holding a cookie. The text directly above the two says, “One batch, two batch.”
Those are the words that the Punisher says before killing. Plus, it's his daughter's favorite book.
That said, the post seems to be pretty convincing of a return. But not every fan is certain that this is a sure sign of returning.
One commenter said, “It's either the news every fan was waiting for…or someone found in his things a prop he stole from set.”
Someone else wrote, “‘Well that ain't happening' in Punisher's voice.”
Most of the thread is filled with comments excited about his return.
“Penny and a dime” is said multiple times, referring to what the Punisher adds to the first phrase.
Jon Bernthal teases the return of The Punisher.
“One batch, two batch, penny and dime.” pic.twitter.com/3KfLwPdt44
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 12, 2024
2016 saw Netflix's Daredevil star Bernthal play Frank Castle. Then, he moved on to The Punisher series, which ran from 2017 to 2019.
As for Daredevil: Born Again, it's planning on being available for streaming on Disney+ in 2025. We'll see if this bear book premonition comes true and Jon Bernthal snags the iconic role again.