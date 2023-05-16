With the big news of Francis Ngannou signing with PFL, everyone in the combat sports world was eagerly awaiting to see how UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones would respond.

Ngannou signed a lucrative deal with PFL on Tuesday where he’ll not only be allowed to box on the side, but also receive a number of other perks, some of which notably benefit his opponents as well.

While posting about the news, the former UFC heavyweight champion also posted a snippet of a video where he explains the deal and labeled himself the “baddest motherf****r on the planet” no matter what other fighters or promoters say.

Full details on my deal here https://t.co/DLRi6ORjH1 pic.twitter.com/0MAXhSAxOy — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 16, 2023

It appears Jones caught wind of those comments as he responded with a simple question.

“Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol”

Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It didn’t take long for Ngannou to respond: “Then cross the street.”

Then cross the street — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 16, 2023

Ngannou, of course, vacated his heavyweight title and departed the UFC earlier this year as he wasn’t satisfied with his contract.

Jones would finally make his long-awaited heavyweight debut soon after, defeating Ciryl Gane to win the vacant title and becoming a two-weight UFC champion.

However, the big regret for fight fans was not getting to see a dream battle between Ngannou and Jones as it was all but guaranteed to be a box office success.

Instead, the pair are now in different promotions and unlikely to fight each other unless Jones were to somehow leave the UFC himself.

For now, all we can do is watch them talk trash to each other on social media.