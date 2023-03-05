Jon Jones is the new UFC Heavyweight Champion after submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, and while the performance itself was dominant, not everyone was impressed with Jones’ feat.

Add former heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou to the list of people who were not singing the praises of Jones. After the fight, Ngannou did the normal thing, which is get on Twitter and post something snarky.

Good job Jonny Boy 👍 Sincerely,

The heavyweight king — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023

It’s apparent Ngannou still believes he’s the man in the Heavyweight Division, and technically, he’s not wrong. Failed contract negotiations is the reason why he’s not in the UFC anymore, not because someone defeated him.

Of course, it was just a matter of time before Jon Jones was told about Ngannou’s tweet, and he had a NSFW reaction ready for the moment he caught wind.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Francis is a big ol’ p***y,” he said, via MMA Fighting. He continues before taking another question. “I love that quote. I love it. All that muscle, with a big ass p***y. Excuse me. I’m so sorry.”

Talk about not holding back at all. With all of the animosity between Jones and Ngannou, one might wonder if there is a chance for the two to see each other in the octagon down the line. Unfortunately, UFC President Dana White put an end to any hopes of that happening.

“No,” White told reporters (via MMA Junkie). “No. We negotiated with (Ngannou) for years. It’s over, that’s over. He’ll never be in the UFC again.”

So much for that blockbuster fight happening, at least for now. White doesn’t sound interested in coming back to the negotiation table, but anything can happen when money is involved.

For the time being, we’ll have to settle for the snarky tweets and NSFW reactions between Jones and Ngannou.