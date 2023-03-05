Jon Jones is now the heavyweight champion of the world, and fans couldn’t help but call him the greatest fighter of all time after his masterful showing in taking down Ciryl Gane in UFC 285.

The 35-year-old fighter did not only beat Gane for the heavyweight title, but he also made it look so easy. He needed just a little over two minutes to finish things off, forcing his rival to tap out with a guillotine choke.

Jon Jones chokes out Ciryl Gane to become the undisputed G.O.A.T. of the UFC pic.twitter.com/O6LdYkIsBC — Troydan (@Troydan) March 5, 2023

Jones certainly didn’t look like someone who hasn’t been in a fight for three years, let alone someone who’s going into a new weight class. He’s just too good for Gane, and he showed all fans why he has always been in the conversation for the GOAT fighter title.

“The debate is over. Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all-time. Not only did he defeat Ciryl Gane, he made it look easy,” MMA History Today tweeted.

“Daaaangerous man,” Australian UFC fighter Jamie Mullarkey added along with a goat emoji.

“Jon Jones doing Jon Jones things, made that look easy!” Alexander Volkanovski furthered.

Jones certainly didn’t put any doubt in his fight. He came to Las Vegas not just to win, but rather dominate. Now, he’s really and truly back in the Octagon.

Here are more GOAT-worthy reactions to Jones’ incredible fight and win:

Jon Jones right now pic.twitter.com/TOKY07hA4m — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones post fight interview: pic.twitter.com/xDGuUuDBXq — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 5, 2023

Jones deserves all the recognition he’s getting. And until someone actually beats him for the GOAT title, he’s definitely the greatest fighter there is.