For UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, it’s disheartening to see Jon Jones hint at retirement.

Jones enjoyed a triumphant return to action in March when he quickly submitted Ciryl Gane to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

He is now set to defend his title against former champion Stipe Miocic in a fight that is seemingly targeted for New York’s Madison Square Garden in November.

Jones also recently hinted at retirement when he suggested beating Miocic and then calling it a career in his home state. He would later backtrack when a fan replied telling him to hold out on retirement.

However, “Bones” retiring is a very likely possibility and nobody would be able to blame him. That includes Hill who would be disappointed at not getting the opportunity to fight him.

At the same time, he still holds plenty of respect and appreciation for the man many regard to be the GOAT of the sport.

“For me, it’s kind of disheartening because that’s a challenge I want,” Hill told MMA Junkie. “But if that’s what he wants for his life and his legacy and things like that, and that’s where he feels like he wants to put the end to it, that’s all the more respect to him. I’m not going to ask for nothing more. He’s given a lot.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He’s given us some great fights, some great performances, some great lessons on both sides of the coin to learn from.”

Hill notably holds the title that Jones held for many years.

He could potentially move up to challenge for the heavyweight title or Jones could move back down to become a simultaneous two-weight champion.

But if neither scenario happens, Hill won’t be complaining.

“I remember seeing Jon Jones in there, elbow red from being in an armbar from Vitor, and then in the same fight broke his toe,” Hill added. “Come on, bro. Respect what people put on the line and lay out there for you.

“If he decides, ‘All right, I’ve given all I can,’ hat’s off to you and ride off. Enjoy whatever you do after that.”