Sarah Brady, who was previously linked to actor Jonah Hill, has taken to Instagram to share her side of the story, shedding light on her experience dating someone who seems to be the renowned actor, writer, and producer. In a series of Instagram Stories, Brady accuses Hill of being narcissistic and shares alleged text message conversations between them, Complex shares.

Y’all aren’t sharing ALL of the Jonah Hill texts and that doesn’t sit right with me. It gets so much worse after that first one. pic.twitter.com/8Ay5Kuwkky — Hugh Kairs🫐 (@LyfeIzWeerd) July 8, 2023

The screenshots that Brady posted reveal numerous instances of Hill expressing concern or getting upset about Brady's social media posts, particularly photos of herself surfing. The messages portray Hill as someone who nitpicks over various issues, including Brady's behavior in social situations and even what her therapist supposedly thought of him.

Brady goes on to criticize Hill's understanding of boundaries and suggests that he frequently gaslighted her to exert control. Despite attending public events together and being photographed as a couple on multiple occasions, Brady now labels their dynamic as “abusive” in terms of emotional manipulation, clarifying that the alleged abuse she endured was not physical.

During their relationship in 2021, Brady kept their connection relatively low-key on social media, occasionally sharing pictures of them together. Following their breakup in 2022, Brady remained silent while Hill was romantically linked to Olivia Millar. Millar and Hill recently welcomed a child in June, and engagement rumors circulated after paparazzi photos, published by The Daily Mail, appeared to show a ring on Millar's finger.

Brady's revelations on social media have opened up a public conversation about the alleged behavior of Jonah Hill, inviting scrutiny into their past relationship. As the screenshots circulate and conversations continue, it remains to be seen how Hill will respond to these accusations and whether further details will come to light.