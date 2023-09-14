A new video shows Jonathan Majors breaking up a high school fight. The Kang actor reportedly ditched his In-N-Out meal to do so in heroic fashion.

TMZ broke the news of the video, which begins with two females fighting at a high school. It's an intense fight that sees them drag each other to the ground as the videographer and onlookers laugh in amusement.

About 30 seconds in, Majors can be seen getting between the two. He keeps distance between the two, and despite their best efforts, the two females don't land another punch until the tail-end of the video. You can see him attempting to plead with the two girls to stop fighting. Clearly, the beef was too strong and the two kept trying to go at it.

According to TMZ, who spoke to Majors hours later, he claimed he wanted to ensure neither female got hurt. He added that he hopes that they're both doing okay.

Jonathan Majors has been involved in his own controversies. In March, he was arrested on assault, strangulation, and harassment charges. Following this, other women spoke out against the actor with other claims of assault and abuse. He's been dropped by his management company and was removed from a number of ads. Per TMZ's report, he's due back in court on September 15.

It's a shame, as Majors was rapidly on the rise. After standout performances in the likes of The Last Black Man in San Fransisco and The Harder They Fall, his 2023 started off with a bang. He starred in Magazine Dreams, a Sundance darling, which was acquired by Searchlight in hopes of Oscar contention. He'd get his first true leading role as Kang (after appearing in Loki) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and starred as the antagonist of Creed III.