Jonathan Majors has a witness ready to testify in his defense in his domestic abuse case, saying the man who was driving him and his now ex-girlfriend in the taxi the night of their alleged domestic incident will take the stand to say the actor did not strike her, according to TMZ.Majors, a star of the recent hits Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , was arrested in March for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment for allegedly slapping his girlfriend in the back of a taxi cab.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry filed legal documents Wednesday in Manhattan, informing the court that the driver witnessed what transpired between Majors and the woman. According to the documents, which were obtained by TMZ, around 1 AM on March 25 the driver witnessed the woman assault Majors “while she was attempting to steal his phone.”

The driver will apparently also testify that Majors never struck the alleged victim “in any way at any time, or even raised his voice.” Chaudhry and Majors also add that the driver saw Majors’ ex-girlfriend “hitting, scratching, and attacking” Majors, and that Majors requested the driver stop the car so he could get out, and the driver complied.