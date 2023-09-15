Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson‘s departure from the club to join Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia was primarily due to concerns about his playing time at the Premier League club, reported by GOAL.

Henderson, who recently defended his move to Saudi Arabia by emphasizing the importance of feeling “wanted” and “valued” rather than just chasing a lucrative contract, expressed his fear of not being guaranteed a regular starting spot as a significant factor in his decision.

Klopp acknowledged Henderson's concerns and revealed that they had discussions about the midfielder's role within the team. The Liverpool manager emphasized that he couldn't guarantee any player a specific number of games and that open communication was essential in their relationship.

“I cannot tell a player they can have 50 games because I don't know that,” Klopp stated at a press conference. “In our relationship, I thought it was important we speak about ‘what happens if.' Hendo, I love him but he was not great when they didn't play, [James] Milner and Lucas [Leiva] were the same. So we talk about that now.”

Henderson interpreted Klopp's discussions as a signal that he might not be needed as a regular starter, which influenced his decision to leave Liverpool. However, Klopp emphasized that there is no animosity between them and praised Henderson as the captain of the best Liverpool team in the Premier League era.

Liverpool continues their Premier League campaign against Wolves, while Jordan Henderson and Al-Ettifaq compete in the Saudi Pro League against Abha.