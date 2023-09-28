Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Green Bay Packers host their division rivals in the Detroit Lions. Both teams are 2-1 heading into the game which means it's a crucial one for both sides.

Be sure to stay tuned to our NFL odds series for more on betting around the NFL.

The Lions defeated the Packers in Week 18 of the 2022 season which proved to be Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Packer. Fast forward to now, the Packers are starting Jordan Love, and the youngster is already playing very well in the short season.

Down 17-0 to the New Orleans Saints last week, the Packers stormed back to win 18-17 as Jordan Love put on a clinic in the 4th quarter. Packers fans are certainly loving what they are seeing from their young QB.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for the Lions, they took down the Atlanta Falcons 20-6 last week in what was a scrappy game. Detroit managed to not allow a touchdown all game long as the defense played their best so far this season.

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta caught a 45-yard TD pass last week and is quickly becoming a star in Detroit.

Both LaPorta and Love are featured on Kay Adams and Rob Gronkowski's same-game parlay, brought to you by FanDuel.

Here are the NFL same-game parlay odds

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Lions-Packers Odds

Detroit Lions to Win

Jordan Love 225+ Passing Yards

Jordan Love 1+ Passing Touchdowns

Sam LaPorta 40+ Receiving Yards

Same-Game Parlay Odds: +455

The Lions enter Thursday night as the favorites with a spread of -2.5 (-110) and (-134) moneyline. The Lions are picked by many to finally win this NFC North Division as they have never done so since the merger from the NFC Central back in 2002. A win tonight against the Packers would certainly help with them trying to accomplish that goal.

Love is playing very well to start the campaign. He has thrown seven touchdown passes along with 655 yards in three games. There is no doubt he will have the opportunity to throw multiple touchdown passes against the Lions.

LaPorta is the final piece of this same-game parlay. The rookie just needs 40 yards and is coming off 84 yards against the Falcons. He also finished with 63 against the Seahawks.