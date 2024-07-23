The Miami Heat won the championship at NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. That is great and all, but Summer League isn't necessarily about winning. Instead, teams are focused on the development of second-, third-, and sometimes fourth-year players, as well as the institution of their incumbent rookie class.

For those of you who have never been to NBA Summer League before, all you need to know is that it's a basketball guru's paradise. Rumors are constantly flying on the concourse of the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, plus you never know who you are going to bump into. Best of all, the talent on the court doesn't disappoint, as plenty of new faces rise to the occasion and stake their claim to being an impactful player for their organization by participating in these Summer League games.

Two years ago, Trey Murphy III and Cam Thomas broke onto the scene at Summer League, solidifying themselves as core foundational pieces for their respective clubs. Last year, several rookies made a name for themselves, and Peyton Watson earned himself more minutes with the Denver Nuggets after being one of the second-year standouts. While this year's rookie class was somewhat of a disappointment in Las Vegas, the experienced talents playing for all 30 teams stole the show.

In fact, eight of the top 10 scorers at NBA Summer League who played in a minimum of two games were not rookies. Of these eight players, many either don't have a legitimate contract or are vying for more minutes heading into their second or third season.

You just never know who is going to make a name for themselves at Summer League, and Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller is the biggest name that stands out as it pertains to proving that he is deserving of an actual standard contract.

Jordan Miller

It was quite surprising to see that Jordan Miller was not named the Summer League MVP. Those honors were given to Jalen Wilson of the Brooklyn Nets, who had some massive performances himself inside the walls of the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. Simply put, this NBA Summer League MVP award is a matter of debate, as one could make the case that Miller outplayed Wilson by averaging 25.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor and 60 percent from deep.

Wilson averaged 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 55 percent from three-point range. Whereas Miller led the Clippers to a 4-1 record in Las Vegas, Wilson and the Nets went just 3-2 overall. You can be the judge of who should've won the award between these two.

As far as his Summer League performance as a whole, Miller was the most impressive player to watch, given that there weren't many expectations placed on him entering the showcase. After being taken 48th overall last year by the Clippers, Miller was nothing more than a two-way player that Los Angeles was willing to gamble on. A solid year in the G League translated to his Summer League success, which should translate to a new role with the Clippers.

Miller still finds himself on a two-way contract with Los Angeles, but the team could be prepared to move on from both PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland before the start of the 2024-25 season. In the event that they do so, Miller could realistically be upgraded to a standard contract and see a similar role increase to that of Amir Coffey in recent years. No matter what happens, the second-year guard has proven that he is worth taking a longer look at, rather than just being an overlooked recent second-round pick.

Jay Huff

Any avid fan of college hoops knows who Jay Huff is. If you are a fan of the NBA G League, you definitely know who Huff is because he was one of the best players in the league last season. Huff earned the 2023 NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year award after leading the league in blocked shots, and he was also named to the All-NBA G League First Team as well as the NBA G League All-Defensive Team.

At Summer League in Las Vegas, Huff once again asserted himself on defense as an avid rim protector and a big man who understands his positioning. In a total of five games with the Orlando Magic, the former Virginia Cavalier averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 62.1 percent from the floor. What makes Huff such an interesting big man is that he shoots over 35 percent from deep while measuring in at roughly 7-foot-1.

The big man has spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and most recently the Denver Nuggets on a two-way contract since going undrafted in 2021. His floor spacing abilities and knowledge of protecting the paint are why Huff is worthy of securing a standard contract as a team's third option at center. Reliable play is what you get with this guy, hence the reasoning behind Huff earning his stripes in NBA Summer League.

Jordan Ford

One of the more underrated performers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas was Jordan Ford, who spent the 2023-24 season on a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings. Since going undrafted in 2020, Ford has spent a lot of time in the G League. He even played for Peristeri B.C. in Greece. After earning the opportunity to play for the Stockton Kings last year, Ford was able to secure a two-way contract.

In the desert, Ford never really had a bad day while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 26-year-old guard averaged 15.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 52.7 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from three-point range. Between his consistency as a passer and high shooting percentages from the perimeter, Ford has absolutely earned himself another two-way contract in this league.

Dylan Windler

Cleveland Cavaliers fans know Dylan Windler as a recent first-round pick who just couldn't stay healthy enough to make an impact on their team. Since Windler left the Cavs in 2023, he has spent time in the G League with the Westchester Knicks, South Bay Lakers, and the College Park Skyhawks. The 27-year-old sharpshooter turned heads last year when he registered a new G League record of 33 rebounds in a single game.

The biggest obstacle Windler has always faced in his professional career is staying healthy. He has never played in more than 50 games in a single season, and Windler has had trouble finding a solid roster spot.

At Summer League, the former 26th overall pick once again proved to be one of the better catch-and-shoot players on the court, averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from three-point range. His 3.3 made threes per game ranked fifth among all players who participated in a minimum of four games.

While he may be a gamble, Windler can be a worthwhile investment for any team looking to add shooting, especially on a two-way contract during the 2024-25 season.

Josh Christopher

Josh Christopher is deserving of a two-way contract at the very least. Once viewed as an athletic and versatile shooting guard that the Houston Rockets selected 24th overall in 2021, Christopher has had to once again prove himself through the years. Recent stints in the G League allowed the young guard to work on his craft, and he was the main reason why the Heat were able to advance to and win the championship game in Las Vegas.

With the Heat, Christopher averaged 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 52.5 percent from three-point range. These impressive shooting numbers, in addition to his sharp thinking on defense, have gained the attention of NBA scouts. Christopher is still a work in progress, and in the right system, he could wind up thriving as a 3-and-D type of talent. Do not be shocked if Miami keeps the former first-round pick around, reinventing him like they have done with so many players.