Knicks guard Dylan Windler put up video game numbers in a G League game for the Westchester Knicks. Westchester lost to Delaware 128-121.

New York Knicks shooting guard Dylan Windler just had himself a day in the G League. Windler went on a tear in a game for the Westchester Knicks, grabbing 33 rebounds and putting on a show like the game hasn't seen since Wilt Chamberlain.

Windler set a record for most rebounds recorded in a single-game in G League history with his performance. He also poured in 23 points for the Knicks, who ended up losing the game to the Delaware Blue Coats 128-121. Still, the performance raised some eyebrows.

The eye-popping performance is certainly helping Windler make the case that he can help the NBA franchise Knicks. Windler has only appeared in three games this season for the New York Knickerbockers, averaging 1 point a game.

In Westchester, Windler is seeing much more success. He's averaging more than 13 points a game for the G League team, along with 7 rebounds a contest. Of course, getting 33 boards in one game certainly helps that number. Windler isn't even a front court player but a shooting guard, who has played the guard position most of his time in the NBA and G League.

Windler is a former first-round NBA Draft pick who played his college basketball at Belmont. He was selected 26th overall in the 2019 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played in Cleveland for three seasons before the Knicks signed him in 2023.

In his career, Windler has played in 87 NBA games, all but three with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's averaged more than 3 points a game in his NBA career. His best season was in his rookie year with Cleveland in 2020-21. He averaged more than 5 points a game that season, while playing nearly 17 minutes a game.