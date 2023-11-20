Jorge Masvidal spoke with ClutchPoints about fighting Conor McGregor in bare-knuckle, his historic Ben Askren KO and more.

When you think of MMA superstar Jorge Masvidal, you probably think of a few things:

20-year professional fighting career

His FIVE-second knockout of Ben Askren, the fastest KO in UFC history

Winning the BMF Championship vs. Nate Diaz

He got his start by streetfighting in Kimbo Slice’s backyard

There’s a new title to add to the list: Promoter!



Jorge Masvidal running Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Jorge Masvidal is the CEO and Founder of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, the first and only professional bare-knuckle MMA league in the United States.

The fights follow the Unified Rules of MMA with virtually the same rules as the UFC and other major MMA leagues except for one thing of course: the gloves.

“Remember where I started with the Kimbo Slice backyards bare-knuckle,” Jorge Masvidal said. “As it started becoming more and more legal, I started thinking what if I brought it back to its bare roots? Brought the sport back to the closest thing possible. And I did it … we booked these events and we were selling out left and right.”

And the league has no shortage of star power. Back on September 8, MMA legends and former UFC Heavyweight champions Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum faced off in Jacksonville, with Dos Santos winning via split decision.

Their last event had over 150,000 people watching live on YouTube, something Masvidal says the second, third, and other top MMA promotions can't compete with.

“It caught fire and hasn’t stopped burning.”

Last month, Alan Belcher defeated Roy “Big Country Nelson” via split decision, the headliner of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA’s October 28 event from Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Belcher is set up to next face Dos Santos.

“We’re gonna search the world high and low to find the meanest, most aggressive dogs in the world I could put together on a card and have them compete bare-knuckle, you can bet your bottom dollar.”

Jorge Masvidal calls out Conor McGregor

Speaking of Masvidal and the Octagon, there has been a lot of chatter from him about UFC superstar Conor McGregor over the past few months.

I posed the question: Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor in a Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA fight.

“I’d beat the f**k out of him, man,” Jorge Masvidal said. “Dana White knows it. He knows it. I’m too much man for him. He started at 145. I started at 155 … I’m good at the standup, better than what he is. I’d be a problem for his brand because I’d knock him the f**k out.”

Masvidal also points to his exciting TKO victory over Nate Diaz during the UFC 244 headliner at Madison Square Garden back in November 2019 as a reason why McGregor would be no match for him.

That was, of course, where Masvidal won the UFC’s BMF (Baddest Mother F**ker) belt.

“My speed and my size would be a problem for him. … He saw how I manhandled Nate. He [Conor] never mentioned my name after that. He never wanted to fight me. … He saw what I did to Nate those three rounds. I’m an athletic lean MOFO.”

When he announced his retirement from MMA at UFC 287, the belt became vacant. Justin Gaethje defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 in July to become the new BMF champ.

The historic Ben Askren KO

Masvidal officially won the BMF belt in November 2019, but it was July 6, 2019, when he really solidified himself as the REAL BMF.

That is, of course, referring to when Masvidal delivered one of the greatest moments in UFC history, knocking out then-undefeated fighter Ben Askren (19-0, one no contest) in just FIVE seconds. It was the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Masvidal ran directly at Askren and landed a flying knee. Askren was out cold immediately.

“Looking at him across the cage,” Jorge Masvidal said. “And feeling like he’s gonna go for it. When I hit this changeup in speed on him … he’s not gonna be able to snap out until I put his ass out. So I PUT his ass out!”

It certainly taught UFC fans a lesson. When Masvidal is in the Octagon, it’s time to pay attention. You never know what can happen.

“When you’re watching the fight, put your phone down, don’t talk to me. At any second it could end the fight.”

Jorge Masvidal's Mount Rushmore

Masvidal got his start in street fighting at a young age. There are videos of Masvidal fighting in bouts in fighting legend Kimbo Slice’s backyard.

He started his professional MMA career in 2003 and has dedicated his life to it. Between his 20-plus years as a fighter and now promoter, Masvidal has no shortage of knowledge on MMA history. When asked what fighters would make it on his all-time Mt. Rushmore, it was hard to narrow it down to just four.

“Huge fan of BJ Penn … Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, GSP, Matt Hughes, John Hughes, Anderson Silva. I know Mount Rushmore is only four people, though.”

Then he added another name to the list: Jose Aldo, who became the first UFC Featherweight Champion following the UFC/ WEC merger in 2011. He’s widely considered one of the best of all time and greatest Featherweights after defending his UFC title seven times.

Aldo’s first MMA loss came in November 2005.

After that, he remained undefeated for over 10 years, winning 18 fights in a row until UFC 194 in December 2015, when he lost to Conor McGregor.

“Jose Aldo for me is one of the greatest ever,” Jorge Masvidal said. “Such a good grappler, just a nightmare if all these good wrestlers could stop. … Impossible to take down, hold down, just a great, great fighter.”

Jorge Masvidal vs. Jake Paul?

The fight game has certainly changed a ton since guys like Masvidal and Aldo started over 20 years ago. A new wave of fighters has entered the arena: YouTube influencers turned boxers such as Jake Paul and KSI.

Paul is 7-1 in his professional boxing career. After losing a split decision to Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing legend and heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Paul rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over, who else, Nate Diaz, the same man Masvidal beat for that coveted BMF belt.

“I think it’s always good, more eyeballs on the sport. … Fighters don't really respect these guys, but I know they're down to get that money and knock that guy dead. Any boxer would happily get in the ring with Jake Paul. I don’t see why not.”

Masvidal is happy to give praise to what Jake Paul has done in the boxing ring. Masvidal has fought professionally for over 20 years in UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce, Shark Fights, and World Victory Road. When Masvidal stacks his credentials up against Paul, who had his first bout in 2020, that’s where the praise stops.

Masvidal vs. Paul in a fight? Gamebred holds nothing back.

“I think I’d fracture his eye orbital.”

A wild journey

Outside of the Octagon, Masvidal also launched a mezcal brand, El Recuerdo de Oaxaca Joven, through a partnership with alcohol brand Recuerdo Mezcal.

Last year, Masvidal launched another MMA promotion on top of Gamebred Bareknuckle, iKON FC, which would feature both UFC veterans and up-and-coming fighters.

He was born and raised in Miami, Florida, where he still resides now. It has been a hell of a journey for Masvidal, from Kimbo Slice’s backyard to MMA superstar and promoter.

He has one lasting message as he reflects back on everything god has given him.

“Don’t give up. … Not quitting has led me here, not giving into other people’s opinions, the will of the universe has led me here. … I’m thankful for god number one and a firm belief in myself.”