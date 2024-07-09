Portugal’s national football team had high hopes for Euro 2024, but their journey ended in the quarter-finals. Managed by Roberto Martinez, Portugal's star-studded squad was among the favorites to win the tournament. However, France dashed their dreams in a penalty shootout, marking the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's last European Championship.

Portugal, with legendary player Cristiano Ronaldo, aimed to replicate their 2016 success under Fernando Santos. Back then, they captured the continental crown in France. This time, however, things did not go as planned. Despite the potential and talent within the team, they couldn’t advance past the quarter-finals.

Jose Mourinho’s take on Portugal’s performance

Jose Mourinho, a renowned football manager, shared his thoughts on Portugal’s performance in Euro 2024. Speaking to Sport TV, Mourinho expressed his disappointment. “There is always frustration when you feel that you could do better. The team’s potential was extremely high,” he said. Mourinho had predicted that Portugal, along with France and England, would be strong contenders. Out of these, only France and England reached the semi-finals, while Portugal fell short.

Mourinho highlighted Spain as the tournament's biggest surprise, noting their impressive evolution and performance. “For me, at the moment, they are the team that plays the best and the one that has played the best throughout the tournament,” he commented.

Reflecting on Portugal’s journey, Mourinho noted that the team showed promise but was not convincing enough. He recalled attending a friendly match between Portugal and Croatia, where he felt something was amiss. “I didn’t get a great feeling. During the tournament, we were the team that was making progress, but we weren’t convincing. Often, when the moment of truth comes, these teams are stronger. This wasn’t the end of Portugal, there wasn’t any improvement in the team,” he explained.

Despite the early exit, Mourinho remains optimistic about Portugal’s future. He pointed out that the team, apart from veterans Ronaldo and Pepe, is young and has many years ahead. “The World Cup is just around the corner,” he reminded fans, suggesting that Portugal could come back stronger in the next international tournament.

Mourinho’s analysis highlights the mixed emotions surrounding Portugal’s performance. On one hand, the team’s potential was clear, but on the other, they fell short of expectations. The focus now shifts to rebuilding and preparing for future competitions.

Looking ahead: Nations League and beyond

Portugal’s next challenge is the Nations League, which begins in September. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has earned 212 caps and scored 130 goals for his country, has hinted that he may continue to play a role in this campaign. Despite being 39 years old, Ronaldo's passion for the game and his country remains strong.

The Nations League offers Portugal a chance to regroup and prepare for future competitions. With young talents and experienced players like Ronaldo, the team has the potential to bounce back. Fans are hopeful that the squad will learn from their Euro 2024 experience and perform better in upcoming tournaments.

The upcoming Nations League matches will be crucial for Portugal’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup. This competition will allow the coaching staff to test new strategies and players, ensuring the team is in top form for the World Cup qualifiers.

While Portugal’s Euro 2024 campaign ended sooner than expected, the team’s journey is far from over. With the Nations League on the horizon and the World Cup approaching, there are plenty of opportunities for Portugal to shine again. Under Roberto Martinez’s guidance and with players like Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, Portugal aims to return to its winning ways and achieve greater success in the future. The lessons learned from Euro 2024 will serve as valuable experiences as the team looks forward to new challenges and opportunities.