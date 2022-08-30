Josh Allen: 3 reasons Bills star will win 2022 MVP

The Buffalo Bills have one of the game’s best quarterbacks in Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback is now held in the same regard as some of the NFL’s best players.

In the past, Josh Allen has been seen as an MVP-caliber player. He finished the 2020 season with the second most votes, falling just behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Bills are a team with Super Bowl aspirations, and with Allen at the helm, they are a favorite to win in it.

In 2021, Josh Allen and the Bills had another solid season. They finished the regular season with an 11-6 record. They also came close to making it to the big game. But their season ended in an overtime loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Now all focus has shifted to the 2022 season. With less than two weeks to go until kickoff, many people are beginning to examine the early MVP favorites.

Josh Allen is one of the few players who could realistically win it heading into the season. He is an elite playmaker who has showcased just how good he can be. And in 2022, he could potentially unlock yet another level to his game.

3 reasons Josh Allen will win the 2022 NFL MVP

Stefon Diggs Connection

Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have one of the game’s best connections. The pair seem to always be on the same page, connecting early and often.

In their two seasons together, the pair have connected on 230 passes for 2,750 yards and 18 touchdowns. In the playoffs, they have added another 26 receptions for 378 yards and two touchdowns.

At just 28 years old, Stefon Diggs has shown no signs of slowing down.

Many of the NFL’s previous MVP winners have shared a roster with a dynamic wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers had Davante Adams. Patrick Mahomes had both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Tom Brady had Rob Gronkowski. The list goes on and on. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs joining this list is not unrealistic.

As they enter their third season together, with the emergence of other players along the offense, the duo could have their biggest season together. Teams won’t only be able to key in on Diggs, as they will have to key in on other playmakers. This could prove to make both Allen and Diggs look better.

Playmakers around him

The Bills have assembled one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

While the receiving room is led by Stefon Diggs, many expect Gabe Davis to take a step into stardom this upcoming season. Davis put the entire NFL on notice during the 2021 playoffs.

Over a two-game stretch in the playoffs, Davis recorded 10 receptions for 242 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

4 TOUCHDOWNS FOR GABE DAVIS. The #UCF product becomes the first ever player to catch four touchdowns in a single #NFL playoff game. pic.twitter.com/mBmzyY593S — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) January 24, 2022

Along with Diggs and Davis, the Bills’ wide receiver room has talented pass catchers in Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder, and rookie Khalil Shakir.

Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense will also lean heavily on one of the game’s best tight ends in Dawson Knox. Knox is coming off of a career season where he recorded 49 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 total games.

Buffalo’s running back room could also end up being a threat. With a backfield consisting of Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and James Cook, opposing defenses will regularly have their hands full.

With all of these playmakers surrounding Allen, this offense could be a big play risk whenever they snap the ball. If Allen can regularly exploit defenses, he could be well on his way to taking him MVP.

Numbers he can put up

Josh Allen has already put up MVP-caliber numbers in the past.

He finished the 2020 season with 4,544 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns, 421 rushing yards, and just 10 interceptions.

Allen followed this performance in 2021, recording 4,407 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, 763 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns.

Each of his past two seasons is on the same level as nearly every MVP winner’s season of the past decade.

With new playmakers on offense, alongside growth from some of his other options, Allen could realistically record 50 or more total touchdowns.

The Bills are expected to have a much-improved run game, meaning that Allen could be an even bigger threat in this area of the game. And with the potential emergence of Gabe Davis, this passing game could also take another big step.

The potential is endless for Josh Allen and the Bills in 2022. If the season ends with him taking home MVP, nobody should be surprised.