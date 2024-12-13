Josh Allen showed how excited he is to start a life with his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld in her birthday post. The Buffalo Bills QB posted a photo of Steinfeld smiling on his Instagram Story on Wed. Dec. 11, with the message, “I love you [red heart emoji] Here's to forevermore.”

In a joint Instagram post, Allen and Steinfeld shared that they got engaged on Nov. 22. The couple captioned the photo of Allen down on one knee under a flower arch proposing to the actress.

The couple fueled romance rumors in 2023 after Allen and his ex, Brittany Williams, ended their relationship after 10 years.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld after their engagement

After news of Allen's proposal, he won 35-10 in a Sunday night game against the San Francisco 49ers. The win clinched the division title for the Bills for the fifth year in a row.

A reporter asked Allen at the time if he and Steinfeld had any plans yet for their wedding.

“They haven’t set anything yet but still figuring out,” NBC reporter Melissa Stark said on the Sunday Night Football telecast.

According to PEOPLE the couple and their families are excited for their journey together.

“They’ve been head over heels from the start,” the source says. “Their families are thrilled.”

Steinfeld interviewed Allen after their engagement for her newsletter, “Beau Society” where they spoke about the magical day.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!'” Allen said. “I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.' Little did you know I was about to propose to you.”

Allen spoke up about how he was anxious leading up to the engagement.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen explained. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Steinfeld asked him if he remembered what he said to her which he replied, “I couldn't wait any longer. I said I can't wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”

He added: “You said yes, and that was all that mattered to me. And the sun was out.”