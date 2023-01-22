Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned the Bills into an annual powerhouse and is trying to lead them to a Super Bowl. Allen is not alone on his journey, as he has shared his moments, positive and negative, for years with his girlfriend Brittany Williams. Williams is a Pilates instructor who grew up in Firebaugh, a small town in Fresno County, California, where Allen also grew up. She is immensely important for Allen’s success in the last few NFL seasons. Without further ado, here is Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams.

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Brittany Williams was born in April 1996, about a month prior to her boyfriend. The pair is confirmed to have been together since 2015, but they have actually known each other for far longer. The pair has been acquainted since they were 8 years old. Brittany grew up in Firebaugh, only a couple of miles away from her future boyfriend.

As the pair grew up together, there was clearly some chemistry and an early crush, but nothing really materialized for some time.

From People: “Williams later recalled how her and Allen first crossed paths as kids in Fresno, California during an appearance on Kelly Stafford’s The Morning After podcast. Williams attended a birthday party for Allen’s brother, where a minor league baseball game happened to be taking place next to the festivities. After one of the players hit a ball near the party, Allen adorably retrieved it and brought it over to Williams.”

Williams said this was their “big first moment we remember about each other.” There were also some sparks in high school, but their relationship only started in 2015 when they were college freshmen. Allen realized he “messed up” for “ghosting” her after a high school dance, which didn’t go as planned.

Here’s how Brittany Williams described the official start of their relationship, via US Magazine: “I was dating another guy at the time. I specifically remember [Allen] reaching out to me a whole year later and just randomly texting me, saying, ‘I messed up.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, you haven’t talked to me in a year.’ But at the same time, I liked it.

“It gets worse for this guy [her then-boyfriend]. So, [Allen] sends me that text and the next night, my brother’s having his graduation party and my parents invited the Allens and they came. I really didn’t know if Josh would come or not … He shows up at the party and my poor boyfriend at the time is there, he didn’t stand a chance. The second Josh walked in, I was like, yeah, it’s over for this guy.”

This was when Allen was attending Reedley College, a community college in California, while Williams was at Fresno State (her dad Chris played football there) as a cheerleader. Allen then transferred to the University of Wyoming, but they made their relationship work. She even took him to a sorority (Kappa Kappa Gamma) formal in 2017. The duo then attended the 2018 NFL Draft together. There, Allen was drafted by the Bills, which Brittany celebrated on Instagram.

Their life since then has been very well-documented on all social media accounts. Brittany loves to share pictures of the pair, and she cheers her partner on both from the stands and on social media. Her Instagram account currently has over 166,000 followers. Allen and the Bills are all over her Instagram, so she is clearly very supportive of his football career.

She’s currently a Pilates instructor who owns the online workout platform Pilates by Britt. She’s also a fashion influencer who has posted photos on social media of her work with various brands.

Brittany Williams lives in Buffalo with Josh and their dog Sky. However, their life is not just about Buffalo and traveling around with the Bills. According to Williams’ Instagram, the pair usually spends the NFL offseason traveling around the world, seeing many relevant places around the globe. While there have been no wedding bells just yet, they seem very happy together and should be expected to tie the knot at some point.

Here is to hoping that the love between Brittany Williams and Josh Allen will continue standing the test of time as he tries to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl victory.