Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld shared Friday (Nov. 29) that they got engaged. However, Allen's ex, Brittany Williams, allegedly wrote a shady comment after their engagement was announced.

A troll commented under a post –via screenshot from TMZ — on Williams' Instagram writing, “Found the next pro athlete yet?” — to which she allegedly clapped back, “Luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn't play for one. [pray emoji] don't have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete.”

However, Williams is claiming that her account was hacked and that she did not write that message back to the disgruntled fan.

The comment is no longer on Williams' Instagram and she wrote in response, “My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips please lmk.”

Josh Allen's Dating History

Prior to Allen popping the question to Steinfeld, he dated his ex Williams who he has known since they were children for a decade. The two officially called it quits in 2023 and Allen began dating Steinfeld later that year.

“I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” Williams told “Martinis and Bikinis” podcast host Veronica Droulia back in February. “I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.

Williams commented on her current dating life, “I’m giddy right now just talking about it because it’s so much fun. I’m having the ‘Sex and the City’ moment… It is crazy out here on these streets, I’ll just say that. It’s hard, but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that.”

As for Steinfeld, she has been tied romantically to Cameron Smoller and Niall Horan from One Direction.

She hasn't spoken about her love life often and neither has Allen but back in 2018 she told Us Weekly how she likes the support of her fans but still wants a private life.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” she said.

“I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”