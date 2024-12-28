It might be possible that Josh Allen is not only gifted on the field but also on the present-front as well. The Buffalo Bills quarterback gave his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, a sentimental present for their first Christmas as an engaged couple.

Steinfeld made an appearance at Highmark Stadium when Buffalo hosted the New York Jets in Week 17. Fans still have no clue what the Oscar-nominated actress' engagement ring looks like but it was revealed what he bought her for Christmas. The “Hawkeye” actress was seen in a custom Bills jacket created by Bleached by Abigail Lee.

In a screenshot of the designer's Instagram Story, the bomber jacket is majority black with red and blue stripes on the sleeves, and the Bills logo on the right side of the chest. On the back, there is a huge No. 17 — Allen's jersey number — with “Mrs. Allen” written in script on top of it.

The designer wrote on her story, “POV: You were a present under Josh Allen's Christmas tree this year.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's Engagement

Allen proposed to Steinfeld overlooking the ocean under a flower arch last month. The couple began dating in 2023 after Allen ended his relationship with ex Brittany Williams.

“They haven’t set anything yet but still figuring out,” NBC reporter Melissa Stark said on the Sunday Night Football telecast.

According to PEOPLE the couple and their families are excited for their journey together.

“They’ve been head over heels from the start,” the source says. “Their families are thrilled.”

Following the engagement news, the Bills won over the San Francisco 49ers as they clinched the division title for the Bills for the fifth year in a row. Allen told reporters in the post-game conference how he felt “good” and “free” after the win and engagement to the actress.

On Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society, they spoke about their engagement and the days leading up to it. She asked im what was “the funniest/craziest thing that happened on the day [they] got engaged,” which was on Nov. 22.

He replied, “The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

The Bills quarterback admitted that he was nervous to pop the question and for his surprise to be ruined.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”