Fresh off a wild Week 1 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills look to improve to 2-0 Sunday against the New York Jets. While a trip to MetLife Stadium would trouble some teams, it looks as if the Bills aren't worried in the slightest. The visitors are currently up 20-3 at halftime, with Buffalo's run game doing the heavy lifting. At one point, reigning MVP Josh Allen briefly left the game due to a gushing nosebleed. Sports reporter Will Reynolds posted CBS analyst Tony Romo's ridiculous reaction to Allen's nosebleed on X (formerly Twitter).

“*Josh Allen runs off with a clear nosebleed* Tony Romo: ‘Oh my god, I think he might be dead,'” posted Reynolds shortly after the incident.

Allen went back into the game with cotton in his nostril. While the nosebleed was rather sudden, Romo's reaction to it was priceless. The Bills quarterback might not be at his best in the passing game today, but his legs have helped carry Buffalo's offense. Two rushes for 40 yards show just how dangerous last year's MVP can be on the ground. Running back James Cook, fresh off signing an extension with the team, has 83 yards on ten carries, to go along with two scores. Can the Bills improve to 2-0 and maintain their stranglehold over the AFC East?

Bills look to start 2-0, maintain dominance over AFC East

With a win over the Jets Sunday, the Bills would be 2-0 heading into another divisional clash on Thursday Night Football. This time, Buffalo would host the visiting Miami Dolphins. This Sunday, the Fins are hosting the New England Patriots in another AFC East clash. A victory over New England would be Miami's first of the season, giving them momentum towards the Thursday night tilt. Meanwhile, Allen's short absence from the Jets clash did worry some fans. Fantasy sports outlet Underdog gave a succinct update on his re-entry into Sunday's game via X.

“Status alert: Josh Allen (nose) has returned to Sunday's game,” reported the fantasy-focused page.

Allen and Cook will look to continue the Bills' attack at MetLife. The run game has been an excellent way to keep the Jets off the field, keeping Buffalo in control of the matchup, as Buffalo's time of possession is at over 18 minutes already, compared to New York's 11:40 overall time. Will Romo be able to handle another Allen nosebleed? Even if he cannot, the affliction likely won't keep the stud signal caller off the field for too long.