The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver room was highly criticized before the start of the 2025 NFL season. Even with a star quarterback in Josh Allen, many still want Buffalo to give him a true top wide receiver. While he isn't a true WR1, the Bills' move to sign former Washington Commanders WR Curtis Samuel last season was seen as a step in the right direction.

Except, well, Samuel hasn't been what the Bills wanted. That's mainly because the wide receiver hasn't seen the field at all this season. Samuel is once again a healthy scratch for their Week 2 tilt against the New York Jets. That, coupled with his dismal production last season, has frustrated fans.

“Curtis Samuel has as $9 million cap hit & is a healthy inactive. 8th highest 2025 cap hit on team. That's just stunning to me,” Patrick Moran of the “Talking Buffalo” podcast said. “Feels pretty clear he's not getting on the field until someone else goes down. Awful signing by Beane as things stand but maybe he comes through later on.”

“It is ridiculous that the Bills are paying Curtis Samuel all that money and he's inactive every week,” one fan said. Another said, “Ya get Curtis Samuel off my roster. Hopefully everyone else healthy by next week.”

Samuel recorded just 253 receiving yards last season, playing in 14 games and starting in just 2. It's a far fall from his performance in Washington. While he wasn't a star, he was still a productive wide receiver in Washington. He had two 600+ yard seasons with the Commanders before heading to the Bills in 2024.

The Bills' wide receiver room is led by 2024 standout Khalil Shakir, who had a breakout campaign last year. Other wide receivers on the team include 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman and former Charger Josh Palmer.