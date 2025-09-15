The New York Jets descended to 0-2 on the 2025 campaign after a 30-10 drubbing by the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, a contest overshadowed by quarterback Justin Fields posting the worst outing of his career.

Fields, coming off one of his strongest performances in Week 1, crashed back to earth with career lows across the board. He completed just 3 of 11 passes for 27 yards, setting new personal worsts in completions, passing yards, and completion percentage (27%). His QBR of 1.1 was the lowest of his career, surpassing prior lows of 4 completions, 58 yards, and a 30% completion rate. Fields also lost one fumble in the first quarter and put another on the ground later, though the Jets recovered.

The disastrous performance ended early in the fourth quarter when Fields exited to be evaluated for a possible concussion after a big hit. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor entered in relief, completing 7 of 11 passes for 56 yards and throwing a five-yard touchdown to tight end Jeremy Ruckert, the first score of Ruckert’s career.

The Jets' offense never found rhythm. New York finished with just 154 total yards, including eight net passing yards with Fields under center. They failed to reach the red zone until the final minutes, when the Bills had already pulled their starters. Buffalo’s defense, which had surrendered 218 rushing yards the previous week, held running back Breece Hall, who topped 100 yards in Week 1, to just 29 yards on 10 carries.

Buffalo’s dominance was anchored by their ground game. James Cook ran 21 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yard second-quarter score that pushed the lead to 20-0. In total, the Bills rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries, with Josh Allen adding 59 yards on six scrambles. Former Jet Elijah Moore added a four-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo suffocated New York defensively. The Bills held the Jets to just two completions in the first half and 88 total yards, finishing with four sacks, five tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. Free-agent addition Joey Bosa forced two fumbles, recovering one with help from A.J. Epenesa. Tre’Davious White contributed three tackles in his first start back with Buffalo, while rookie Cole Bishop led the team with five tackles.

For the Jets, penalties compounded their struggles. Defensive end Michael Clemons’ roughing the passer call on the opening drive extended a Bills series that ended in a touchdown. Sauce Gardner and Tony Adams also drew costly flags, while missed tackles, including one by Quincy Williams on Cook’s 45-yard touchdown, turned mistakes into points.

The Jets remain winless under new head coach Aaron Glenn, while Buffalo improved to 2-0. New York will now head on the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.