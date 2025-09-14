The Buffalo Bills started the 2025 regular season with a statement win. Buffalo defeated Baltimore in Week 1 in a game that could significant ramifications for playoff seeding in the AFC. The Bills received some positive injury news on Sunday morning ahead of their clash with the Jets.

Bills CB Tre'Davious White will be active for Sunday's game against the Jets, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

White was listed as questionable on the injury report with a groin injury. He did not practice at all this week and did not play in Buffalo's season opener either.

White may be rusty if he has a big role against the Jets. But the Bills can use all the help they can get at cornerback.

Buffalo invested a first-round pick in CB Maxwell Hairston during the 2025 NFL Draft. Hairston suffered an LCL sprain during training camp and is currently on injured reserve. Losing the rookie cornerback before the regular season was a big blow for Buffalo's secondary.

To make matters worse, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is also questionable with a quadriceps injury.

It will be fascinating to see how Buffalo's defense holds up against New York.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn praises Josh Allen ahead of Bills clash

The Bills could have their hands full against the Jets on Sunday.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn almost led his team to victory in Week 1 against the Steelers. Now they'll be motivated to give the Bills everything they have in Week 2.

Glenn praised Bills QB Josh Allen during a recent interview. He explained the challenge of planning against one of the NFL's most dangerous quarterbacks.

“Aaron Glenn on the challenge of Josh Allen: “He's one of those guys that can will his team to victory … Our will has to be stronger than his will, and that's a challenge in itself because of who he is. So this is going to be a game of who's going to out-will each other.” #Jets,” ESPN's Rich Cimini posted on social media on Friday.

Buffalos has had New York's number ever since drafting Allen in 2018. The Bills have won 10 of their last 14 games against the Jets during the Josh Allen era.

Hopefully the Bills can take care of business again in Week 2.

Bills at Jets kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.