The New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills 30-10 on Sunday. They are now 0-2 in the young season, with both losses coming at home. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn did not pull any punches when discussing the Week 2 loss, per The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt.

“Apparently I didn’t have the guys ready to play,” Glenn said, per Rosenblatt. “It’s not ok to lose like that,” the rookie head coach continued.

The blowout started early for the Bills, despite not having defensive tackle Ed Oliver due to a practice injury. They scored after forcing a three-and-out to start the game, and then picked up a Justin Fields fumble. It was 10-0 Bills while the Jets had only run four plays. It did not get prettier from there for Glenn's squad.

The Jets were completely shut down on offense just one week after lighting up the Pittsburgh Steelers for 32 points. Fields left the game early in the fourth quarter, entering the concussion protocol. He racked up just 27 yards passing and 49 yards rushing in eight drives before leaving the game.

The Jets had a history of backbreaking penalties under previous head coaches, and that has not stopped under Glenn. They would have forced an opening drive field goal if not for a roughing the passer penalty by Micheal Clemons. These are the improvements fans are looking for in the first year under Glenn.

The Jets are now 0-2, which history shows is not a good sign for making the playoffs. To cap it off, they have lost the tiebreaker with Wild Card hopeful Pittsburgh, and have two AFC losses, which is another tiebreaker. They look for their first win of the season on the road in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bills head home on a short week to face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.