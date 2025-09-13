Taylor Swift fans have her back.

The singer got some backlash for constantly appearing in NFL games as she supports her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, something that she is not in control of. NFL fans were comparing it to seeing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, who attended their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Sinners star has attended several games since dating the Bills quarterback, but is often not photographed or shown on larger screens, like Swift.

In Steinfeld's viral video, she is enjoying her time in the Allen family suite as the Bills had an impressive fourth quarter, after coming back from a 15-point deficit and winning 41-40. Fans were quick to compare the NFL wives to one another in Hailee's TikTok video, with one popular comment sending Swift some backlash.

“They don’t show Hailee once but show Taylor Swift a 100 times during a Chiefs game,” the comment read.

“Taylor doesn't want to be shown? She literally had the suite tinted so that they can't show her anymore, and people can't read,” a fan replied to the original poster supporting Swift.

“Do you think Taylor has control over the broadcast?” a fan asked.

“She doesn't want to be shown,” another fan reiterated. “She wants it to be about him,” adding that she thinks the singer is so “classy.”

Swift and other Chiefs girlfriends and wives decided to skip the Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil due to several reasons such as it wouldn't be cost or time efficient to fly 13 hours from Kansas City for a game that only lasts a couple of hours.

“The travel and the cost and most importantly the security, which goes along with the aforementioned travel and cost, are all the reasons Taylor didn’t go to the game to see Travis play,” revealed Daily Mail’s source.

It's a long-haul flight of about 13 hours from Kansas City to São Paulo, and the insider adds that it “would have been a tremendous cost for only a few hours to be in the city.”

Last season, Swift attended 10 games with nine of them being at home in Arrowhead Stadium. The 10th game was the only away game the singer appeared at which was the Super Bowl in New Orleans.