Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) nearly played Spider-Man years ago and won't rule out appearing as the character someday.

Many moons ago, Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson auditioned for the titular role in The Amazing Spider-Man.

That role ultimately went to Andrew Garfield, but Hutcherson isn't giving up hope of someday playing the role in someway.

A multiverse cameo?

Speaking to Inverse, Hutcherson said he'd “potentially” consider popping into a Spider-Man movie as a multiverse variant.

“Potentially, yeah,” he said. “I was a big Spider-Man fan all my life growing up from the old-school cartoons and stuff. But yeah, I'd be open to it, man. I'd throw some webs around.”

As for why he didn't land the role in the first place, he still doesn't know.

“You never find out,” Hutcherson revealed. “They just end up hiring somebody else. So I never found out why. I also do know that three weeks or so after I auditioned [for The Amazing Spider-Man], I ended up getting Hunger Games, so it kind of worked out.”

In the Hunger Games franchise, Hutcherson played Peeta Mellark. Across the four films, the series has grossed over $3.2 billion worldwide (including the recent prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

Josh Hutcherson has had a big past couple of months. He starred in Five Nights at Freddy's for Universal and Blumhouse in October 2023, which grossed nearly $300 million at the box office. Hutcherson also voiced a role in Ultraman and starred in Future Man.

His latest film is The Beekeeper from Suicide Squad director David Ayer. Hutcherson stars in the film alongside iconic action movie star, Jason Statham. The film will be released on January 12.