Josh Jacobs’ Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Is Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ready to raid in the 2022 NFL season?

Josh Jacobs received 306 touches from Las Vegas in 15 games in 2020. In 2021, his window of opportunity shrunk by 11.4 percent, but he still managed 1,120 total yards and nine touchdowns on 271 touches. He also set career-best numbers in receptions (54) and receiving yards (348). Jacobs, however, only gained 20 yards or more on four occasions. In addition, he also only averaged 4.0 yards per rush and 6.4 yards per reception (only eight plays over his past 577 chances).

In two home games, he gained more than 100 yards on the ground (27/129 and 26/132/1). Jacobs, however, may have raised the bar for his performance in 2022 by playing his finest football over his final five games last year (97/459/2, 4.7 yards per carry, and 14 receptions for 110 yards).

Prospective fantasy managers should be aware that Josh Jacobs is now in a contract year since the Raiders declined to exercise his fifth-year option. He has an ADP of 45 and is ranked 22nd at running back in the NFFC during the early draft season. The addition of RB Zamir White by Las Vegas via this year’s draft also suggests that Jacobs may have greater competition for touches on early downs. So far, experts predict he will have 1,150 total yards, eight to ten touchdowns, and 40 receptions in 2022.

Josh Jacobs 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

Given that Josh Jacobs began his career with at least 1,220 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons, experts continue to underrate him. Throughout that time, he has also caught 107 passes, including a career-high 54 on 64 targets last year. He has also scored 28 touchdowns during that stretch. Jacobs is as tough as nails and has been a reliable runner for the Raiders. After the Raiders rejected his fifth-year option, he is pursuing a new deal while continuing to play through this disappointment.

.@Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was asked whether he’s concerned that his 5th-year option wasn’t picked up: “I really don’t think too much about it, honestly. I’m a firm believer in the work that you put in is going to pay off for itself.” This is a contract year for Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/lYTyY4Bznn — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter) July 23, 2022

With the addition of DaVante Adams and White to the Raiders’ offense, Jacobs could have fewer targets. To compound things, Kenyon Drake is also still on the roster. In 12 games, Drake had 40 targets in 2021. For his part, White is a strong runner. He could play a two-down position and possibly take over for Jacobs the following season.

The hiring of Josh McDaniels as head coach, however, raises the most red flags. The majority of McDaniels’ tenure has been spent in New England. That’s a franchise where fantasy managers have traditionally had difficulty selecting the best running back for any given week. This is surely not a good sign for Jacobs moving forward.

Having said that, Josh Jacobs is a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back heading into the season. That is true for all leagues. He, in fact, should be selected in Round 4 in all formats.

Jacobs has a solid floor because he has scored at least 14.7 PPR points per game on average over the past three seasons. Each season of his career has seen him score at least seven touchdowns and accumulate at least 1,100 total yards. Experts also hope Derek Carr keeps using him in the passing game after he established a new career best in catches in 2021.

Again, that is now difficult to anticipate considering the signing of Adams. Keep in mind also the injury recovery of Darren Waller (knee) and the aforementioned Drake. However, the Raiders’ attack ought to be stronger. This ideally means Jacobs could have more opportunities to score than ever before. He should once again be a productive Fantasy option in all formats if this is the season he surpasses 16.0 PPR points per game.

Good morning #RaiderNation 43 days until season Kickoff…blessing your TL with Josh Jacobs nearly decapitating Darqueze Dennard…LFG @Raiders #elbukiraider pic.twitter.com/957SB0kw1z — Master Marco Polo “El Buki Raider” (@srchilaquilles) July 30, 2022

There are some benefits to selecting Jacobs at a premium because he will be selected in the fifth round. Many consider that the running back dead zone. Over the course of his previous three seasons, he has placed as RB14, RB8, and RB18, respectively. Even if he continues on that course, he ought to be useful. For one more year in Las Vegas, expect Jacobs to strive to maximize his worth. Afterward, he should explore his free agency options in 2023.