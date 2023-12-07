Juan Soto is one of the best players in all of MLB. Here, though, we focus on Juan Soto's net worth in 2023.

Juan Soto’s net worth in 2023 is $10 million. Soto is a professional baseball player who currently plays for the New York Yankees. In three years with the Washington Nationals, Soto racked up the awards by earning an All-Star appearance, three All-MLB selections, a World Series championship, and a Babe Ruth Award. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Juan Soto’s net worth in 2023.

Juan Soto’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $10 million

Juan Soto's background

Juan Soto was born in Sto. Domingo, Dominican Republic. He attended the Nationals’ Dominican Academy and took classes online. While studying, Soto also joined the baseball team where he showcased his potential. Shortly after, Soto earned various contract offers.

In 2015, Soto joined the minor leagues after the Washington Nationals signed him as a free agent. Soto agreed to play for the Nationals on a deal that included a $1.5 million signing bonus.

As a rookie, he immediately made an impact. Soto hit .368, made five home runs, 32 RBI to take home MVP honors as a rookie in the Gulf Coast League for the 2016 season.

Aside from playing for the Gulf Coast League Nationals, Soto also had solid stints with other teams in the minor leagues. He suited up for the Hagerstown Suns of the Class A South Atlantic League in 2017. A year later, Soto was promoted to play for the Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League. Soto wrapped up his minor league career with the Harrisburg Senators in the Class AA Eastern League.

Juan Soto's professional career

In 2018, Juan Soto marked the beginning of his historic rookie season. Coming in as a highly touted international prospect and earning the moniker Childish Bambino, Soto made sure he was as good as advertised. On May 20, 2018, in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Soto became the youngest player to make his debut in the MLB at 19 years old.

Aside from being the youngest to debut in MLB history, Soto’s rookie campaign also saw him become the youngest player in MLB history to hit a home run since Jurickson Profar of the Texas Rangers in 2012. Soto wrapped up his rookie season with a batting average of .292, 22 homers, and 70 RBI. But despite an exceptional rookie year, Soto missed out on the Rookie of the Year Award and finished second behind Shohei Ohtani.

Juan Soto wins a World Series

After an outstanding rookie season, the Nationals rewarded Soto with a one-year, $572,300 deal according to Spotrac. Soto repaid the franchise by playing an instrumental role in leading the franchise to the 2019 World Series Championship. In the postseason, Soto accumulated a batting average of .277, five home runs, and 14 RBI. In the process, he also became the fourth youngest player to hit a home run in a World Series game. Soto would eventually win his first World Series Championship and was named a co-winner of the Babe Ruth Award alongside Stephen Strasburg.

With Soto winning it all, the Nationals rewarded him again with an extension. He inked a one-year, $629,400 contract. The 2020 season started rough for Soto. He suffered an elbow injury and also contracted COVID-19 which forced him to miss the start of the season. But despite missing time, Soto finished the season strong. He played enough games to qualify and win the NL batting title with a batting average of .351. Soto became the youngest to ever achieve the feat. On top of this, he also won his first Silver Slugger Award and was named to the All-MLB First Team. This helped to add to Juan Soto's net worth in 2022.

Juan Soto bets on himself

After the 2020 season, to avoid arbitration, Soto and the Nationals agreed on a one-year deal that would pay the former, $8.5 million. Soto would continue to make a name for himself in the MLB. He racked up his second Silver Slugger Award, second straight All-MLB First Team selection, and his first All-Star appearance. Soto was also close to winning his first NL MVP. However, he would finish as the runner-up to Bryce Harper.

With solid performances from Soto, it was no surprise that he was due for bigger paychecks. In fact, before the MLB lockout, the Nationals reportedly offered the young star a lucrative 13-year deal that was worth $350 million. But despite it being potentially the third-largest contract in MLB history, Soto turned it down.

Juan Soto switches teams

On August 2, 2022, the San Diego Padres acquired Soto from the Nationals for CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, James Wood, Jarlin Susana, and Luke Voit. Soto had a tough rest of the season, making his decision to turn down the lucrative contract look like a mistake.

On January 13, 2023, Soto signed a one-year, $23 million contract with the Padres to avoid salary arbitration. He played in all 162 games with the Padres this past season, boasting a .275 batting average, 35 home runs, 109 RBIs, and an MLB-leading 132 walks.

He wouldn't be a Padre for long, as the New York Yankees acquired Soto on December 6, 2023, for Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, and Kyle Higashioka.

Juan Soto's endorsements

Due to his influence as one of the best baseball players today, Soto has also earned a bevy of endorsement deals. He has endorsed brands such as Under Armour, Quickbooks, Wilson, Walgreens, Topps, Tap Sports, Lids, and Secrets Resort & Spa. According to sources, Soto earns an additional income of $2 million from his endorsements.

