Beloved comedy filmmaker Judd Apatow gave a sprawling interview to The Playlist in which he covered a number of subjects, including the potential for a sequel to his Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann 2012 tale of middle aged malaise This Is 40.

Given the fact that it's been about 10 years since that film's release, you might be able to guess at the potential sequel's title.

“I have an idea for something,” teased Apatow, that something being This is 50. “I have an idea for that, so it’s something I’ve been outlining on the side that I would love to do, but right now, it’s all about, ‘is my family available?'”

Apatow's two daughters Iris and Maude Apatow have forged their own Hollywood careers in the past decade since starring as Rudd and Mann's kids in This Is 40. Maude plays Lexi Howard in the HBO teen drama Euphoria. Iris, the younger sister of Maude and also an actress, recently starred in the music video for Olivia Rodrigo's “bad idea, right?”

“Their schedules are getting tight,” Apatow admitted, sounding like a proud dad. Still, for fans of This Is 40 — which was itself a spinoff from an even bigger Apatow classic, Knocked Up — it was nice to hear there is a potential project at least in development.

Next up for Apatow is the release of Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, a film he produced for Peacock starring the SNL digital shorts trio comprised of comedians Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall.

On the docket after that, Apatow explains, “I wrote a film; I’m just waiting for all these strikes to end to see if they’ll allow me to make it. So, my life is in [national president of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists] Fran Drescher’s hands. As it’s always been,” he joked.

Even if a This Is 40 sequel is just a glimmer of an idea right now with scheduling to work out, fans will undoubtedly keep clamoring for it. Stay tuned to see if Judd Apatow and family answer the call and deliver This Is 50 sometime soon.