Discover the legacy of Adidas Predator boots with Jude Bellingham as the chief designer of the 30th-anniversary edition.

Jude Bellingham, the prodigious talent from Birmingham, not only dazzles on the grand stage of Real Madrid's Bernabeu but also leaves an indelible mark on the iconic Adidas Predator boots. As the chief designer behind the 30th-anniversary edition, Bellingham aims to elevate his influence beyond design, aspiring to lead England to Euro 2024 glory in the summer.

Having been associated with Adidas since his breakthrough at Birmingham, Bellingham's journey with the brand has evolved into a dynamic partnership. His pivotal role in creating the latest Predator, the Predator 24, reflects his commitment to ensuring the boots align precisely with his preferences and performance requirements. The reintroduction of the old-school foldover tongue, absent since 2002, brings a nostalgic touch to the design, capturing the essence of the Predator's historic legacy.

Sam Handy, head of product for Adidas football, emphasizes the collaborative nature of the design process, with Bellingham actively participating in the feedback and testing phases. The Predator 24, launched after a meticulous two-and-a-half-year process, showcases a traditional black, white, and red color scheme with a modern twist—a fluorescent yellow touch to enhance visibility on TV.

The boots have quickly gained favor among players, with Bellingham and new Adidas signing Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoying early access. Handy points out that the return of the foldover tongue considered an archive detail, resulted from overwhelming feedback from players who sought its iconic functionality.

As Bellingham continues to shine at Real Madrid, where his stellar performance includes an impressive 17 goals in 24 appearances, Adidas sees him as the perfect Predator player. With his 27 senior England caps, numerous accolades, and an impressive trophy cabinet, Bellingham embodies the values of goals, swagger, flair, and confidence that the Predator represents.

As the best-selling football boots in history, with 21 different styles over 30 years, the Predator remains a symbol of footballing excellence. The Predator 24, hailed as the best-ever in three decades, is poised to witness more historic moments. Adidas envisions another iconic chapter, with Bellingham potentially scoring the winning goal for England at Euro 2024 with a memorable Predator free-kick. The legacy continues, and the Predator 24 stands ready to be a part of footballing history.