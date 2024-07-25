Jujutsu Kaisen will be arriving in Summoners War with a special collaboration to celebrate the game’s tenth anniversary.

Announced through a teaser video, the event will start on July 30, 2024. The collaboration will have characters from the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen appearing in the game. This marks Summoners War’s first collaboration with an anime IP, which makes fans excited at the prospect of future similar collaborations.

Main character Yuji Itadori alongside other Jujutsu Shamans Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo appears in the trailer fighting against the Ancient Giant of the Abyss. Using their Jujutsu, will they be able to help your team achieve greater glory?

To help players prepare for the upcoming collab event, Summoners War will have a pre-release event that will run until July 29, 2024. Users can participate in this pre-release event by tagging friends and leaving comments on the collaboration announcement or event posts on the official social media pages of Summoners War on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok.

Once players have tagged their friends and commented on the said social media posts, they will then have to fill out a Google Form. Participants will receive rewards like Mythical Scrolls and Attribute Scrolls.

With over $3 billion in revenue since launch, Summoners War can be considered one of the most successful mobile games on the market today. Its popularity in both Asia and North America allows the developers to continue producing high-quality events and collaborations with other IPs, such as Jujutsu Kaisen.

Stay tuned for more collaborations between Summoners War and other major IPs as Com2uS will continue to feature major IP collaborations throughout the year as the game and its community celebrates its tenth anniversary. This will involve both online and offline promotions, so keep your eyes peeled.

