Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Plenty of legendary Boston athletes have been showing support for the Boston Celtics in their attempt to make a 3-0 series comeback against the Miami Heat. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is among those who have been behind the Celtics for the entirety of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. After Derrick White’s miracle Game 6 buzzer-beater forced Game 7, the ex-Patriots’ star had the same message for Boston that he’s shared since the team fell into a 3-0 series hole.

“Gotta. Believe,” Julian Edelman tweeted when the Celtics beat the Heat, ensuring that Boston would host Game 7 Monday night. Edelman shared the same tweet right before Game 4 when the Celtics were about to begin their historic comeback.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Boston seemingly had confidence that it could come back from a 3-0 series deficit right away. Celtics players Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown indicated that they felt the team could win four straight against the Heat if it managed to steal Game 4 in Miami. Before winning Game 6 on a buzzer-beater, the Celtics outscored the Heat by 30 points in Game 4 and Game 5.

Edelman knows a thing or two about making a historic comeback. He helped the Patriots come back from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. Edelman had five receptions for 87 yards in the Patriots’ championship victory. It is the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, by far.

The 2003 Boston Red Sox became the first MLB team to ever win a playoff series after going down 3-0. Twenty years later, the Celtics might be on the verge of becoming the first NBA team to accomplish the feat.