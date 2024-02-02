Christ had John, and I have George. And Mary had George.

Starz recently released the trailer for its limited series Mary & George, based on Benjamin Wooley's 2017 book The King's Assassin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The period drama, set in the 17th century, has seven episodes and will premiere on April 5 at 9 p.m. The episodes will then be available to watch on Starz's streaming platform at midnight.

Mary, George and James

Julianne Moore plays Lady Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham. She's best known as the mother of George Villiers (Nicholas Galitzine) who eventually becomes the 1st Duke of Buckingham. Mary sends George to seduce King James I (Tony Curran) for power and money.

The trailer is set to a baroque version of The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog, apropos of scenes of the countess explaining why she's using her son to advance the family's fortunes: “I do not own my home. My children are unwed. We have nothing.”

A man's voice tells her, “If this became known your position in society would become untenable.”

To Mary, this didn't seem like a warning but more of a motivation. She urges George, “My son, change does not come unless you grab it by the hand.”

In the previous teaser, this scene comes as George asks her if he's found him a wife. While she doesn't answer in the negative, she has her eyes set on King James I, who succeeded his aunt the legendary Queen Elizabeth I.

Julianne Moore is Mary Villiers

Mary plots to install George as the king's premiere favorite. Some of King James I's biographers have written of his favorites such as Esmé Stewart, Duke of Lennox; Robert Carr, Earl of Somerset.

“King James. So cock-struck, it's like a curse,” she says in the video, encouraging George to gain the king's favor. “Give the King whatever he wants.”

George does end up giving the King whatever he wants, but it's with a price.

“I have the power. I have the King. I have England,” he says. And he does end up proving it, if only for a while. He ascended to a dukedom in only 10 years, under King James' favor.

The trailer ends with George telling Mary, “I was raised by a monster.”

She only replies with, “Only children believe in monsters.”

Mary & George and Red, White & Royal Blue

While the Villiers aren't as well known today as they were then, George was mentioned in the New York Times best-seller 2019 novel Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston. The novel was adapted into a Prime Video movie, which also stars Galitzine.

Fans on social media are abuzz due to the connection. It was Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue who tells Alexander Claremont-Diaz about the ‘handsomest-bodied man in all of England' while both were in the Victoria & Albert Museum. While the scene appeared in the movie, the line did not.

This makes Mary & George arguably the most highly anticipated project of the fans of the book and movie. Fans are excited to see Galitzine playing the man his character spoke about — at least in the books.

Mary & George was created and written by D.C. Moore (Killing Eve) and serves as executive producer, together with Liza Marshall and Oliver Hermanus, who was also the series' lead director.

Originally set for airing on AMC, Starz acquired the limited series in November 2023.

Mary & George premieres on April 5 at Starz's linear channel and will be available for streaming on the streaming platform at midnight.