By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was ejected in the third quarter of the their home game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Julius Randle was ejected from the Knicks-Kings game after picking up two technical fouls for arguing about a no-call.pic.twitter.com/CdZP2jUJKz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 12, 2022

Julius Randle had caught the ball in the post and made a move to the basket while seemingly making contact with Harrison Barnes. No call was made and the Kings ended up getting a bucket in transition while Randle failed to get back on defense. Instead, he was arguing with the referees on what he felt was a foul on Barnes. He continued talking to the referees even as the Knicks brought the ball back up court and he was promptly hit with two technical fouls and an ejection.

The game was shaping up to be a solid win for the Knicks against a Kings team that had been playing well and was in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. It’s been an uneven season for the Knicks as they’ve been unable to find any consistency. Coming into the game they were 13-13 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Randle has been one of the lone bright spots for the Knicks this season amid the inconsistency. Coming into the Kings game, he had been putting up 22.1 points per game, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from the three-point line.

Amid injuries and DNP’s, several Knicks players have found themselves being mentioned in trade rumors. There is still time though for Randle and the Knicks to try and make a solid push in the East standings.