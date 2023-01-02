By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The New York Knicks were off to a scorching start against a shorthanded Phoenix Suns side on Monday. Julius Randle and Co. outscored their opponents 23-11 in the opening period, and they never looked back. The game ended in a massive blowout in favor of the Knicks, 102-83.

After the game, Randle was asked to share his thoughts on the win. The former All-Star is currently in the midst of arguably the best stretch of his career, and it’s great to see the Knicks mark a win in their first game back on their home floor after a three-game road trip. When asked what he thought was the best part of his recent run, Randle sent a special shoutout to the New York faithful in attendance:

“Playing in front of the fans in the Garden, man,” Randle said. “That’s love. I love it.”

Unsurprisingly, Randle’s message was met with cheers from the home fans in Madison Square Garden. Knicks supporters have been longing for something to cheer about over the past few seasons, and Randle’s excellent play of late has definitely been something to write home about.

Randle exploded for 28 points on Monday on 7-of-18 shooting. He also logged 16 rebounds, six assists, a steal, and just one turnover in 40 minutes of action. For good measure, the 28-year-old also connected on four triples on the evening as he led the charge for the Knicks.

Over his last five games, Julius Randle has put up averages of 33.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. He’s been playing at an All-Star level of late, and Knicks fans are hoping to see him named in the All-Star squad come February.