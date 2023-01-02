By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns will face off on Monday in a cross-conference affair. The Knicks are looking to take care of business against a talented Suns team that won’t have Devin Booker but will get some key role players back. Jalen Brunson hasn’t played since Christmas after getting injured against the Philadelphia 76ers, but New York will get the star guard back Monday.

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Suns

Jalen Brunson was initially listed as questionable with his hip injury, but the Knicks announced Monday afternoon that he would return to the court against Phoenix. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin are both listed as out for New York.

Getting Brunson back is huge for New York. The Knicks have struggled as of late. However, they had previously won eight games in a row. Jalen Brunson commented on New York’s previous win streak.

“This is great. We’re gonna keep stacking wins, we’ll keep getting better. We got a lot more to do, a lot more to prove. This is only the beginning for us. We got to keep going,” Brunson said. “[We still got to work on] everything. We can’t be complacent at all. We just got to keep grinding, staying focused. This is only Game 31. We just got to have our eyes on the prize.”

Brunson’s statement is especially impactful now heading into Monday given the Knicks’ recent struggles.

