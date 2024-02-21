This next installment could be a massive hit.

A new Jurassic World is on the way. And now, Rogue One's director, Gareth Edwards, is set to helm the new film.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment initially tried to strike a deal with David Leitch. However, things didn't work out, and now Edwards is in final negotiations to tackle the project, Deadline reports.

Along with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Edwards directed Godzilla and The Creator.

Steven Spielberg is to be the executive producer. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will also produce.

At this point, the movie is set to be released on July 2, 2025.

About the new Jurassic World

This new Jurassic World is set to include a new cast of characters, excluding Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. It's not known who the next cast members will be.

Jurassic World Dominion was the last film from the franchise released in 2022. It was set four years after the Fallen Kingdom events. Dinosaurs are now living amongst humans in the world. Biosyn operatives work on tracking down Maisie Lockwood, and Dr Ellie Sattler investigates giant insects that were genetically engineered.

The film received bad reviews from critics, but fans were kinder to the dino-thriller. It sits at a 29% Tomatometer with a 77% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. “Jurassic World Dominion might be a bit of an improvement over its immediate predecessors in some respects, but this franchise has lumbered a long way down from its classic start,” the Critics Consensus on the site reads.

With Gareth Edwards on this new Jurassic World and Steven Spielberg being cool with him as director, this latest installment could be a winner. We'll have to wait until 2025 to find out.