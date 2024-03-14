Sen. Katie Britt thinks Scarlett Johansson's SNL parody of her State of the Union rebuttal was “awesome” as she joined Sen. Ted Cruz's podcast on Wednesday, Deadline reported.
The junior senator from Alabama said she was “pretty pumped” when she saw the Black Widow actress wearing a green shirt and diamond crucifix during Saturday Night Live's cold open.
Katie Britt and the Black Widow
“I've got to be honest with you, a bingo card for 2024 for Katie Britt. I did not have this on it, right?” she said to Cruz.
“It certainly didn't have Scarlett Johansson playing me … We were talking to the kids about all of it and they were like, ‘oh my gosh, mom … and I said, you know, look. It could have been worse. You have Black Widow. They bring in someone from the Avengers to play me in the cold open, I'm here for it,” the freshman politician continued.
Cruz used that to remind listeners that Britt isn't the only one with a celebrity impersonator. He has, too, “a bunch of time,” and also on SNL. However, it wasn't by an Avenger or Tom Cruise. It was Aidy Bryant, and that was due to the Texas senator's trip to Cancun in the midst of the 2021 winter disaster that saw the state almost frozen and his constituents without heat or electricity.
“They had her in, like, cornrows and sipping a margarita and it was hysterical,” Cruz said.
“I laughed. I thought it was awesome. And by the way, Aidy looks pretty good in the beard,” he continued.
In the cold open, Johansson sat in front of a spotless kitchen — like Britt did.
As Britt, she addressed the viewers, “Good evening, America. My name is Katie Britt, and I have the honor of serving the people of the great state of Alabama. But tonight, I'll be auditioning for the part of scary mom,” complete with the seemingly (or deliberately?) misplaced laugh.
Still as Britt, she continued, “And I'll be performing an original monologue called ‘This country is hell.' You see, I'm not just a senator. I'm a wife, a mother and the craziest b***h in the Target parking lot.”
The best parts of Johansson's impression has to be the quick changes of expression on her face and the classic weird hands positions that some politicians adopt when making speeches.