Jurgen Klopp stepped away from Liverpool as one the club's richest and most successful managers. How'd he get there? And what's next?

Do you ever fully appreciate the good times until they're gone? That's the question Liverpool fans will be asking themselves after the bombshell news that longtime manager Jurgen Klopp will be stepping down from his position in pursuit of a more “normal life.”

The German manager returned the English club to the height of soccer glory, delivering a Champions League victory, three total appearances in the final, and the club's first Premier League title in 30 years.

In doing so, he cemented himself as an iconic figure of an iconic club. And, in a spot in discussions over the greatest soccer managers ever. Klopp is in rare air, given the constant refreshing of soccer coaching staffs and rosters, to have been at Liverpool for nearly a decade, receiving multiple contract extensions during his time.

How did he get there? What impact has his playing and managerial careers had on him, and his net worth? And what's next?

Jurgen Klopp's net worth in 2024

According to estimates, Jurgen Klopp's net worth in 2024 is around $50 million. Klopp's salary at Liverpool has jumped up to roughly $10 million per year, a hefty sum for managers but well worth it. He is also estimated to receive about $8 million annually from various endorsements. Klopp last signed a contract extension through 2026 with Liverpool in 2022, but has clearly had a bit of a change of heart surrounding his personal life and how he views his ability to perform in the incredibly high-stress, demanding role of Premier League manager.

Klopp's Playing career

Klopp began his career in soccer as a professional player himself. Playing primarily for 1. FSV Mainz 05 as both a Striker and Defender, Klopp would eventually guide Mainz to promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in club history, although it would be during his first stint as manager rather than as a player.

Klopp has famously described himself as having “fourth-division feet and a first-division head.” Even in his playing days, Klopp's aptitude, knowledge of the game, likable personality, and positive relationship with supporters were evident.

Managerial career

Across his time with Mainz, then Borussia Dortmund, and finally Liverpool, Klopp has won wherever he's gone. At Mainz, he earned promotion to the Bundesliga and laid the foundations for them to become a solidly consistent squad in Germany's top flight. At Dortmund, he created a true rival to Bayern Munich's dominance, winning back-to-back league titles. And he took BVB to a Champions League final.

Most recently, at Liverpool, he delivered both a Champions League and Premier League title. Not to mention consistent excellence and challenging a truly transcendent era of play from current rivals Manchester City.

What's next for Jurgen Klopp?

In the immediate future, expect an outpouring of love and support from the Liverpool faithful for the man who lifted their club out of the depths of Premier League purgatory. They have an intense title race ahead. Liverpool currently sits atop the Premier League table, just past the midway point of the season. And, they face a Europa League campaign they're odds on favorites to win.

During and afterward, rumors and speculation about the club and Klopp's future will be swirling, although Klopp certainly sounds as if, at the very least, he'll be taking some time off from coaching. That won't stop the rumor mill from linking Klopp to every big opening in the next few months or even years. Not to mention that the Liverpool coaching rumor mill is already fired up and off to the races.

But in the meantime, fans should simply enjoy the last few months of Klopp in the Premier League. Who knows where or when we'll see him next?